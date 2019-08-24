App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Article 370: Leader of oppn suspended, another BJP MLA marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

The speaker also marshalled out another BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leading to a walkout by the remaining party legislators, OP Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on August 22 suspended Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta for the rest of the ongoing session of the House for "defying" his directions.



The saffron party legislators later staged a dharna outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office in the Delhi Assembly.

As soon as the House began its proceedings on Friday, the BJP legislators raised their demand for presenting a motion to thank the people of the country for abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

The speaker said that he would not permit it since it was a national issue and "not a matter of discussion" in the House. He also said the chief minister had already congratulated the Centre for the move.

The BJP MLAs, however, continued with their demand and trooped into the Well of the House and started arguing with the speaker who then directed Sirsa to be marshalled out.

He also ordered for Gupta to be marshalled out, and as the leader of opposition continued with his arguments, Goel suspended him for remaining days of the ongoing session which is scheduled to end on August 26.

"The BJP legislators wanted to express the feelings of Delhiites and to express solidarity with the central government for abrogation of provisions of Article 370 so their voice could reach Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan," Gupta said.

He said that BJP MLAs had written a letter to the speaker on Monday requesting him to devote one full day for discussion on the Kashmir issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the legislators tried to distract the House from discussing important issues related with people.

Sisodia also complained to the speaker about the "language" being used by Gupta.

Assembly sources said Gupta was suspended for "defying" the speaker's direction.

Later, a motion was brought in the House by AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi to formalise speaker's decision to suspend Gupta, which was passed by the House.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 10:34 am

tags #Article 370 #India #Politics

