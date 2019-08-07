Article 370 | ABVP alleges JNU student union members raised 'objectionable' slogans in varsity

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on August 6 accused the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) of insulting the Army by raising "objectionable" slogans on the campus.

The RSS-affiliated group alleged that this happened on campus, during a protest against the revocation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The JNUSU, however, rubbished the allegations.

"Since the abrogation of provisions of Articles 370 by the Modi government, a rebellion has started in JNU. Under the banner of the JNU Students' Union, Leftist organisations and some Kashmiri students took out a procession and raised objectionable slogans in the campus premises around midnight on Tuesday (August 6)," the ABVP said in a statement.

"In this demonstration, the students' union's president and general secretary raised slogans and insulted the Army and the Constitution," the statement added. Further, it said that the ABVP has also lodged a complaint with the administration about the matter.

"The ABVP will not tolerate any such act and will not allow JNU to be maligned. The university administration should take strict action against such people, otherwise we will be forced to protest against the university administration," ABVP JNU unit president Durgesh Kumar said.