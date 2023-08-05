Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Tensions rise as Kashmiri leaders detained, offices sealed

The PDP had sought permission for a public rally at Sher-e-Kashmir park, but it was denied by the authorities.

On the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir's regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accused the Lieutenant-Governor's administration of imposing restrictions and detaining leaders.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti informed that she, along with other senior PDP leaders, was put under house arrest, and scores of party members were illegally detained in police stations. Mufti criticized the government's claims of normalcy, pointing out the use of force to suppress the sentiments of the people.



The PDP had sought permission for a public rally at Sher-e-Kashmir park, but it was denied by the authorities. The NC's party office in Srinagar was sealed by the administration, which was seen as an attempt to suppress mainstream democratic activities. This move by the government was seen as a sign of their nervousness and raised doubts about their claims of improvement in the region over the last four years.

Sajad Lone, chairman of the J&K Peoples Conference, called August 5 a sad day, emphasizing the disempowerment of the people of J&K and the continued belittling of institutions and individuals.

“A sad reminder of the disempowerment of the people of J&K. The process of disempowerment continues. And the belittling of institutions, individuals and the people of J&K continue. For those patting their own backs and believing in their own fiction — don’t mistake fear for consent,” Lone said.

Meanwhile, the security agencies consulted shopkeepers in parts of the city and allegedly disallowed any shutdown on the occasion in Srinagar. On the other hand, J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha claimed that every citizen of J&K is living in peace now, with street protests, stone pelting, and separatism coming to an end. He stated that people are enjoying peace, which he considers a significant achievement, although he acknowledges that it is just the beginning.

