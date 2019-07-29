Article 35A to state polls: Speculation rife as BJP high command calls J&K core team for urgent meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s high command has summoned its Jammu and Kashmir core group for an “urgent meeting” in Delhi on July 30.

This has led to speculation that the Legislative Assembly elections could be now imminent. Some have also suggested that the group could discuss Article 35A -- which allows the state’s legislature to define permanent residents there.

The meeting is likely to be chaired by BJP Working President JP Nadda and will also be attended by General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh.

However, a BJP leader told The Indian Express that the Centre was unlikely to touch Article 35A as the matter is pending in the Supreme Court (SC).

There is a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah could also meet the J&K unit leaders.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and its state unit chief Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend the meeting.

Reports suggest that the election in J&K could happen in October-November along with those due in Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections anytime, with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying there is still enough time left for the Election Commission to hold polls this year.

In June, the Election Commission had said it will announce the schedule for the J&K Assembly polls after the Amarnath Yatra, making it clear that the electoral exercise could be held sometime later this year. The yatra will conclude on August 15.

The state has not had an elected dispensation since the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-BJP coalition government fell apart in June 2018. The state is currently under President’s Rule.

When the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10, the poll panel had decided against holding the general and Assembly polls simultaneously. The poll panel had said the situation in J&K was not conducive for holding polls. The Lok Sabha polls were held by and large peacefully in the state though voter turnout was low.

In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December.

Opposition parties such as the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) have repeatedly criticised the delay in holding the election.

(With inputs from PTI)