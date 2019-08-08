Art 370 has given separatism, terrorism in J&K: PM, hails its revocation 'historic'

In his televised address to the nation, Modi said a new era has begun in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8 said his government has taken a "historic" decision on Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370, which has not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule.
He said no one has been able to justify how the Article 370 and Article 35A were benefitting the people of the state.
These provisions did not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule, Modi said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 08:20 pm