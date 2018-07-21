App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arrest me if I am anti-national, Digvijay Singh tells Chouhan

Chouhan had slammed the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for 'visiting the homes of slain terrorists' and talking about "Hindu terrorism" two days ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called his actions and statements anti-national, Congress leader Digvijay Singh today said he would appear before police and they could arrest him.

"I have taken the oath to follow Constitution. So I have decided to present myself before the law to protect the unity and integrity of India....I would present myself at TT Nagar Police Station (in Bhopal) on July 26," Singh said in a letter to Chouhan.

"Meanwhile, submit the evidence of my being anti-national to your administration, so that they can file a case and arrest me," the senior Congress leader said.

Chouhan had slammed the former chief minister for 'visiting the homes of slain terrorists' and talking about "Hindu terrorism" two days ago.

related news

"Talking about Hindu terrorism is an insult to the country and its culture....He is the kind of person who visits the homes of terrorists killed by police and glorifies them. Many times, such acts of Digvijay ji seem anti-national," a BJP release quoted Chouhan as saying at Satna on July 19.

In apparent reference to Singh's calling Osama bin Laden as "Osama ji", Chouhan asked, according to the BJP release, if adding the honorific 'Ji' for a terrorist was not an anti-national act.

In his letter, Singh said, "Being the chief minister, it is your constitutional duty to take legal action if any such case falling under the category of anti-nationalism comes to your knowledge." If the chief minister does not have any evidence against him, then he should apologise, Singh demanded.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #Congress leader Digvijay Singh #Hindu terrorism #Madhya Pradesh #Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.