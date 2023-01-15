Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Droupadi Murmu on Army Day

President Droupadi Murmu | Illustration: Moneycontrol

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on Army Day, and said soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides acting as saviours in times of calamities.

"I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," she said.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

