    Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Droupadi Murmu on Army Day

    Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

    January 15, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu | Illustration: Moneycontrol

    President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on Army Day, and said soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides acting as saviours in times of calamities.

    "I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," she said.

    "On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," Murmu tweeted.

     
