    BJP MP Arjun Singh rejoins TMC

    Singh was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata.

    PTI
    May 22, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
    Arjun Singh was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata. (Image: ANI)

    Arjun Singh was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata. (Image: ANI)

    In a jolt to the saffron camp in West Bengal, BJP MP Arjun Singh on Sunday rejoined the Trinamool Congress, ending weeks of speculation over his possible switchover to the ruling party.

    Singh was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata.

    "Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc," the TMC said on its official Twitter handle.

    Singh, one of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, had joined the saffron camp just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.



    PTI
    Tags: #BJP MP #MP Arjun Singh #Trinamool Congress
    first published: May 22, 2022 06:22 pm
