Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Are we delivering pizzas, Derek O' Brien asks over hurried passing of bills

On July 30, the Trinamool Congress MP had said the way the bills were being passed amounted to a 'mockery of Parliament' and was the government's way of 'smothering' the Opposition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation, TMC MP Derek O'Brien wondered on July 31, continuing his attack on the government over the speed with which bills have been passed this Parliament session.

On July 30, the Trinamool Congress MP had said the way the bills were being passed amounted to a "mockery of Parliament" and was the government's way of "smothering" the Opposition.

"Parliament is supposed to scrutinize Bills. This chart explains the bulldozing this Session. Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation?" he tweeted on July 31.

Derek O'Brien also attached a chart purportedly showing the contrast in numbers -- during 2004-2009, 60 percent of the total bills by Parliament were scrutinised, during 2009-2014, this went up to 71 percent, from 2014-2019 the number came down to 26 percent. In the present Lok Sabha, of the 18 bills passed, only one underwent scrutiny, bringing the number down to 5 percent, he claimed.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:55 am

tags #India #Politics

