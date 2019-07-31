Are we delivering pizzas, Derek O' Brien asks over hurried passing of bills

On July 30, the Trinamool Congress MP had said the way the bills were being passed amounted to a 'mockery of Parliament' and was the government's way of 'smothering' the Opposition.
Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation, TMC MP Derek O'Brien wondered on July 31, continuing his attack on the government over the speed with which bills have been passed this Parliament session.
"Parliament is supposed to scrutinize Bills. This chart explains the bulldozing this Session. Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation?" he tweeted on July 31.