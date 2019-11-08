App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Approach Shiv Sena if you are ready to share CM post: Sanjay Raut to BJP

Talking to reporters here, he said the BJP should not misuse the provision of "caretaker" government and remain in power in Maharashtra, where there is an impasse over the next dispensation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: ANI


The BJP should approach the Shiv Sena only if it agrees to share the chief minister's post with the junior saffron ally in Maharashtra, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the term of the existing assembly is ending (on November 9), the Sena spokesman said.

To a question on Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari's trip to Mumbai and possibility of him visiting 'Matoshree' (the residence of Thackerays) to break the logam over government formation, Raut said the BJP should approach the Sena only if it is willing to share the CM post.

"Gadkari is a resident of Mumbai. There is no news that he is coming. He will go to his house. Has he told you that he is bringing a letter giving the Sena 2.5 years of chief ministership?" he asked.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, which together have enough seats to form the next government, are engaged in a bitter tussle over power-sharing, particularly over the CM's post.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena

