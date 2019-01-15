App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Appointment of CBI interim chief 'illegal', says Kharge; demands immediate selection panel meet

Kharge, who is part of the prime minister-headed three-member panel that removed Alok Verma as CBI chief, alleged that the government is scared of CBI led by an "independent" director.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the CBI's interim director "illegal" and demanding that a meeting of the selection committee be convened immediately to appoint a new chief of the probe agency.

Kharge, who is part of the prime minister-headed three-member panel that removed Alok Verma as CBI chief, alleged that the government is scared of CBI led by an "independent" director.

"Actions of the government indicate that it's scared of a CBI headed by an independent director," Kharge wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

He also demanded that the government come clean on the issues and make public the CVC report, Justice A K Patnaik's report and minutes of the January 10 meeting.

Rao's appointment as CBI interim chief is "illegal", the Congress leader wrote in the letter.

Barely two days after the Supreme Court reinstated him, Verma was Thursday last removed as CBI director by the high-powered committee headed by PM Modi on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty, in an unprecedented action in the central probe agency's 55-year history.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #CBI #India #Mallikarjun Kharge #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.