you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apathy and incompetence of Assam government has resulted in tragic deaths: Rahul Gandhi

The death toll in Assam's hooch tragedy has shot up to 124, while 331 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals, officials said on February 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on February 24 that the "apathy and incompetence" of the BJP government in Assam has resulted in "tragic" deaths of over 100 people due to intake of toxic alcohol.

The death toll in Assam's hooch tragedy has shot up to 124, while 331 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals, officials said on February 24.

"The apathy and incompetence of the Assam Government has resulted in the tragic deaths of over 140 people with scores of victims in hospital, poisoned by toxic alcohol," Gandhi tweeted on February 24 afternoon.

He added, "My condolences to the families of those who have died. I also pray that those in hospital make a speedy recovery."

A large number of labourers of two tea estates of Golaghat and Jorhat districts had fallen ill after drinking spurious liquor on February 21 night and many od them died in the past few days.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met the affected people at Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) on February 22 and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who fell ill.

Sonowal said on February 22 that those guilty would not be spared, even as the opposition Congress accused the BJP government in Assam of not taking adequate steps to stop the sale of illicit liquor and demanded the resignation of the state excise minister.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

