you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law heaps praise on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Earlier, during the rift in the Yadav clan, she supported Shivpal Yadav. However, she had ruled out joining Shivpal's new party - Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Aparna Yadav, the UK-educated wife of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's brother Prateek, has given rise to speculation about her political alignment once again.

Speaking to NDTV, she praised Priyanka Gandhi saying she's a natural in politics and should have been announced as the party's chief ministerial face.

"I really welcome this move of Priyanka ji," she said while speaking on her political debut as general secretary in charge of UP East. "She is a natural in politics and I remember that day when in a joint press conference they announced Sheila Dikshit as the chief ministerial face. If at that time they had announced Priyanka Gandhi, it would have been a different story."

Seemingly pitted against her brother-in-law Akhilesh, Aparna has left many surmising about her political affiliation.

The younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi in the UP polls.

Earlier, during the rift in the Yadav clan, she supported Shivpal Yadav. However, she had ruled out joining Shivpal's new party - Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party.

Two years ago, just before the run-up to the UP election, Aparna had ruffled the wrong feathers in her party when she had spared way too many kind words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, when Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister, she had greeted him with flowers.

She has openly supported the building of Ram temple in Ayodhya, which has been one of BJP’s main poll narratives. This has given rise to fresh speculations about her chances of joining the saffron party. Speaking on her candidature for the Samajwadi party, she said: "Let's see what happens…I have spoken to Bhaiyya (Akhilesh) and if they give me a good seat, I would like to fight for that."

Notably, though Bahuguna Joshi holds sway over Lucknow Cantt constituency, Aparna also has a clout there.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 07:19 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

