AP MPTC polls: YSR Congress takes lead in Vishakapatnam district with wins in 86 seats

The state-ruling YSR Congress Party has taken lead in Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) polls held in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam district.

As per reports, the party was declared winner in 86 out of 103 seats whose results were out till 1 pm. The counting of votes was still underway, as a total of 612 seats were contested in the local body polls in Vizag.

Out of the results declared till 1 pm, the prime opposition, Telegu Desam Party (TDP), had won 11 seats, whereas, the Congress, the BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had bagged one seat each.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna and Election Observer K Imtiaz said that the counting of votes is undergoing peacefully, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, victory processions and post-result rallies have been prohibited in the district.

As per the trends, the YSR Congress is likely to bag a brute majority in the MPTC polls. The Jaganmohan Reddy-led party has won most of the local body elections since its victory in the state assembly polls in 2019.