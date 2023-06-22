AP CM virtually launches edible oil plant, lays foundation for three more business units

”It is a wonderful moment. The new units will provide direct and indirect employment to over 2,500 persons,” the chief minister said on the occasion on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched Godrej Agrovet’s Rs 100 crore edible oil refinery plant near Eluru and laid the foundation for three more investments worth Rs 1,325 crore on Thursday from his camp office.

He remotely launched the oil refinery plant located at Chintalapudi in Eluru district and unveiled the foundation plaques for Rs 610 crore Kribhco Green Energy’s bio-ethanol manufacturing unit and Viswa Samudra Bio Energy’s Rs 315 crore worth ethanol manufacturing unit at Sarvepalli in Nellore district, a government press release said on Thursday.

The chief minister also laid the foundation for the Rs 400 CCL Food and Beverages Ltd’s soluble coffee manufacturing unit at Varadayi Palem Kuvvakolli in Tirupati district.

”It is a wonderful moment. The new units will provide direct and indirect employment to over 2,500 persons,” the chief minister said on the occasion on Thursday.

”The Kribhco and Vishwa Samudra units will give a fillip to industrial growth in Eluru and Nellore districts,” said Reddy, noting that the coffee plant in Tirupati will have an annual production capacity of Rs 16,000 tonnes, offering direct employment to 400 people.

Thanking the industrialists for setting up these units, the CM observed that the 400-tonne edible oil unit commenced operations within nine months of receiving permission, and will employ 500 persons. According to Reddy, these units were set up as part of the investment pledges made during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam in March.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, representatives from the companies and other senior officials were present.