Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu launches election campaign from Tirupati

Launching his campaign for the April 11 Lok Sabha and State assembly polls after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara shrine near here, Naidu said the people would give a fitting reply to these parties in the elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on March 16 mounted a strong attack on the YSR Congress alleging it was colluding with the BJP-led NDA and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi against his government.

Addressing a well-attended gathering of the Telugu Desam Party's associated 'seva mithras' and booth conveners of his native Chittoor district at Sri Venkateswara University stadium here, Naidu claimed that the ruling TDPwould win more than 150 assembly seats out of 175 and all the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition YSRC party led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said the people would soon know the real culprits behind the killing of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy who was found dead at his house in Kadapa district on Friday.

There was something fishy in the case and every truth behind the heinous crime would come light, Naidu said. Naidu later left for the north coastal areas state to address public meetings.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #N Chandrababu Naidu #Politics #TDP

