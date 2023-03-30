 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

AP CM Jagan Mohan meets Amit Shah in Delhi, takes up pending demands

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

This is his second visit to Delhi in a month. On March 17, Reddy had met with Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Jagan Mohan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to resolve several long-pending issues since the bifurcation of the state.

This is his second visit to Delhi in a month. On March 17, Reddy had met with Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Observing that the pending issues have pushed AP backwards in terms of development and revenue, the CM asked the Home Minister to immediately release Rs 10,000 crore on an ad-hoc basis to expedite Polavaram project.

That apart, he requested for Rs 2,020 crore to fill the scourge pits formed at the main dam site due to the washing away of the diaphragm in flash floods, said a statement on Wednesday night.