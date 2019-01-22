App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu says EVMs turning out to be big threat to democracy

Naidu, the president of the Telugu Desam Party, said the EVMs were turning out to be a "big threat" to democracy and advised his party rank and file to be alert in view of the claims by "hackers".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pitching for reverting to the ballot paper system, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday claimed hackers had "proved" that electronic voting machines (EVMs) could be tampered.

Naidu, the president of the Telugu Desam Party, said the EVMs were turning out to be a "big threat" to democracy and advised his party rank and file to be alert in view of the claims by "hackers".

In a teleconference with his party leaders, he demanded that the Election Commission seek opinion of all political parties and revert to the paper ballot system immediately.

His comments come a day after a self-proclaimed Indian cyber expert claimed in London that the EVMs could be hacked and that the 2014 parliamentary election was "rigged".

related news

Reacting to the claim, the EC asserted it firmly stood by "empirical facts about foolproof nature" of its machines and said it was examining as to what legal action "can and should" be taken in the matter.

Naidu said leaders of 22 parties would meet the Election Commission soon to discuss the EVMs and the voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPAT) system.

"It is worrying to know the claims made on the possibility of tampering the EVMs. It is a big threat to democracy and, hence, we need to revert to the paper ballot system immediately," Naidu said.

"We are already discussing the issue at the national level. VVPATs are not being used in 100 per cent constituencies. It was only because of the TDP's fight that VVPATs are being used," he claimed.

However, the print impression on the VVPAT slips was very light and getting erased immediately, leading to doubts, he said.

There should not be any doubt in the voter's mind for whom his vote was cast and there was no place for doubts in a democracy, he added.

Claiming that the TDP encouraged technology, the chief minister noted that there was a danger of technology being misused.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Chandrababu Naidu #democracy #EVM #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.