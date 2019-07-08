App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Any chances of action against some BJP leaders thrashing govt employees, asks Priyanka Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, she said while one thrashes a government employee using a cricket bat and another fires and uses lathis to hit a toll employee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed some BJP leaders were "drunk on power" as they thrash government employees for doing their duty and asked if any action will be taken against them.

Taking to Twitter, she said while one thrashes a government employee using a cricket bat and another fires and uses lathis to hit a toll employee.

Her reaction came after security men accompanying BJP MP and scheduled castes commission chairman Ram Shankar Katheria on Saturday opened fire in the air and allegedly thrashed employees at a toll post here.

"BJP leaders were supposed to serve the people of the country after winning elections, but they are instead thrashing employees," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Drunk on power some leader uses a bat to beat up an employee, while another resorts to firing and uses lathis against a toll employee for demanding toll fee. Are there any chances of strict action against these people," she tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress general secretary was referring to the incident on June 26 when BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's MLA son Akash was arrested in Indore for allegedly assaulting a municipal corporation official with a bat.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 08:10 am

tags #India #Politics

