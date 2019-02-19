Anuj Sharma replaces Rajeev Kumar as Kolkata Police Commissioner

Additional Director General of West Bengal Police Anuj Sharma has been named the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

His predecessor, Rajeev Kumar, was transferred as the ADG of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A 1991 batch IPS officer, Anuj Sharma was promoted from IG (Law and Order) to the rank of ADG in 2015. He had played a major role in maintaining law and order in Darjeeling during the Gorkha unrest last year.

Rajeev Kumar, who has been at the centre of the controversy around the investigation of the Saradha scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been posted as ADG and IGP of CID, West Bengal.

Kumar, having served as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police for three years, was scheduled for a transfer ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He was moved out following an Election Commission directive.

Sources have told The Indian Express that the state BJP has been coaxing the party leadership in New Delhi to put pressure on a section of IPS officers seen close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Kumar is said to be on top of the list.

Kumar has been facing marathon questioning by the CBI in Shillong over the Saradha chit fund scam. The Supreme Court had directed the CBI that Kumar should not be arrested and that questioning must be carried out in Shillong as a neutral meeting place “to avoid all unnecessary controversy”.

The Supreme Court had intervened on the CBI’s plea after Kolkata Police arrested CBI officers who had gathered outside Kumar’s house. Banerjee had staged a three-day dharna against the BJP for thwarting the independence of constitutional institutions.