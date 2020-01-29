'Anti-nationals' at AMU will be given 'kutte ki maut': UP BJP leader Raghuraj Singh

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Uttar Pradesh, on January 29, said that "anti-nationals" on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus will be given, "kutte ki maut" (death of a dog).

According to a Times Now report, Raghuraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Labour Affairs, told a group of supporters that the name of AMU can be changed to 'Hindustan University' whenever they wish.

Singh added that if the "anti-nationals" on the AMU campus want to go to Pakistan, they can be sent there. Ostensibly referring to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the AMU campus, Singh said that while "these one percent" protest against CAA, "They stay in India, eat up our taxes and then raise 'murdabad' slogans against the leaders."

The report noted that Singh had made similar comments earlier in January, when he had said that those who are raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be "buried alive".

"If you raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, I will bury you alive," Singh had reportedly said.

"This country belongs to people of all faiths, but slogan-shouting against the prime minister or chief minister is unacceptable," Singh had said.

Singh's comments come days of Union Minister Anurag Thakur was on caught on camera making inflammatory comments during a rally in New Delhi's Rithala area on January 27.