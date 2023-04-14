 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anti-national powers against quality education for Dalits sent Manish Sisodia to jail: Delhi CM

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said some ”anti-national” people in the country sent Manish Sisodia to jail because they do not want quality education for Dalit and underprivileged children.

Kejriwal also said he holds B R Ambedkar in higher regard than Mahatma Gandhi because of his unshakable resolve in the face of adversities in pursuit of education.

Addressing an event to mark Ambedkar Jayanti here, Kejriwal said Ambedkar dreamt of quality education for all in government schools, but ”these people ruined government schools in the last 75 years and private schools mushroomed in the country”.

”God sent a man named Manish Sisodia to correct this wrong. He would go on a round of Delhi schools starting at 6 am. He turned things around within five years. We can say Amdekar’s dream is being realized in Delhi.”