Anti-incumbency factor in Gujarat: BJP looking for changes ahead of 2022 assembly polls: Report

File image of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to tweak things at the state government and organisational level in Gujarat ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections next year.

Bhupendra Yadav, BJP General Secretary in charge of the state, has been gathering feedback on the performance of the state government, ThePrint reported. The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led government has drawn criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and especially the second wave of cases.

In recent weeks, Yadav reportedly met Gujarat BJP’s core committee. The meeting was attended by Rupani, state unit chief CR Paatil, and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, among others.

Yadav also had one-to-one meetings with other leaders, leading to speculation of changes in the government and at organisational level.

Similar tweaks are being planned in Uttar Pradesh, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has faced similar criticism. Earlier, the party had replaced Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with Tirath Singh Rawat after feedback from its legislators in the state. UP and Uttarakhand will head for polls in early 2022.

Gujarat is expected to head for polls in November-December 2022.

A person aware of the development told the news portal that a Cabinet expansion is on the cards, but the chief minister is unlikely to be changed. Rupani has been the Gujarat chief minister since August 2016 and was retained despite BJP’s relatively narrow win in the 2017 state polls.

The saffron party has been in power in the state continuously since 1998 – leading political observers to believe that it may now face significant anti-incumbency.

In the 2017 polls, BJP had won 99 seats in the 182-member assembly. Mounting a challenge, the Congress had managed to win 77 seats. But the Congress has since been rocked by several defections.

In February this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation elections. This growth largely came at the cost of Congress which drew a blank.

Hoping to capitalise on its growing popularity in Gujarat, AAP has said it will contest all seats in the next assembly elections.

“Apart from preparing for the third wave, the entry of the AAP is also a factor,” another person aware of the developments told ThePrint. “The Congress is losing its vote-bank and those may turn towards AAP and hence a strategy for that also needs to be worked on.”

The BJP has however maintained that the meetings were a routine and that no other conclusion should be drawn from it.