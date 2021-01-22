Ahead of Bengal polls, Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee resigns from Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet

File image: Rajib Banerjee (Image: Twitter/@RajibBaitc)

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajib Banerjee resigned as West Bengal's forest minister on January 22, in what was seen as another setback to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party, months before the state assembly election.

Rajib Banerjee met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after sending his resignation letter to the chief minister. Dhankhar subsequently accepted Rajib's resignation.

"It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity," Rajib wrote in a letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee. He shared the letter on Twitter.



This is to inform you that I am resigning as the Minister in Charge, Department of Forest, West Bengal from today. pic.twitter.com/dfVq6aVxUj

— Rajib Banerjee (@RajibBaitc) January 22, 2021

With this move, Rajib joined the league of many TMC leaders who have resigned from the state government in recent weeks.

On December 19, former transport minister Suvendu Adhikari had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rajib had recently taken to Facebook to criticise many TMC leaders and had alleged nepotism in the party, without naming anyone. He had also reportedly attended a meeting chaired by Adhikari.

Bengal is expected to head for assembly polls in April-May 2021.