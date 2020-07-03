App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Another proof of hooliganism in UP: Rahul Gandhi on killing of policemen in Kanpur

His swipe at the UP administration came after at least eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed and seven others injured in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the UP government over the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, saying if the police is not safe, how can the people be.

Gandhi also expressed his condolence to the family of those dead and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

"Another proof of 'Gundaraj' in UP. When the police are not safe, how will the public be? My heartfelt condolences are with the families of the slain martyrs and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted another killing of four members of a family in Prayagraj and alleged that it is unusual for criminals to rule the roost in such a way in Uttar Pradesh.

She also demanded that accountability be fixed keeping in view the 'jungle raj' in UP.

"Soon after the dreadful incident in Kanpur, four persons of a family were killed in Prayagraj. A father-daughter was murdered in Ghaziabad. In UP, it is unusual in Uttar Pradesh for criminals to rule the roost like this. In the light of such anarchy, accountability must be fixed," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, the officials said.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #India #Politics

