Another example of 'vendetta politics': Rahul Gandhi on Shivakumar arrest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 4 alleged that D K Shivakumar's arrest was another example of "vendetta politics" and the BJP government was using probe agencies and a "pliant" media to selectively target individuals.

After a long session of grilling, Shivakumar was placed under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in a money laundering case.

"The arrest of DK Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the government, using agencies like the ED/CBI & a pliant media to selectively target individuals," Gandhi tweeted.