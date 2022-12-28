 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Another BJP MLA resigns in Tripura, seventh legislator to quit this year

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

Dibachandra Hrangkhawal, a tribal MLA of Karamcherra in Dhalai, cited personal reasons for his resignation, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

BJP MLA Dibachandra Hrangkhawal resigned from the assembly on Wednesday, becoming the seventh legislator of the ruling coalition in the state to quit this year.

Hrangkhawal, a tribal MLA of Karamcherra in Dhalai, cited personal reasons for his resignation, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

"Today, I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the secretary of the assembly as speaker Ratan Chakraborty was not present. I have resigned on personal grounds," he told reporters.

Hrangkhawal, who was the president of the state Congress, switched over to the BJP just before the 2018 assembly elections.

"I have not decided yet on my next course of action but will obviously remain in politics since I am a political person," he said.

Hrangkhawal was accompanied to the assembly by senior state Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha, who had resigned as a BJP MLA earlier this year.