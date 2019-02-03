App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anna Hazare's hunger strike: Uddhav Thackeray asks Maharashtra government to intervene

The Sena president said Hazare's fight was against corruption - a problem faced by the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on February 3 appealed to the BJP-led Maharashtra government to intervene in Anna Hazare's hunger strike and asked it not to "play" with the social activist's life.

As Hazare's indefinite fast over demand for immediate appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra entered the fifth day, Thackeray in a statement expressed concern over the 81-year-old activist's health condition.

He dubbed a purported letter from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) conveying good wishes to Hazare as "condemnable" and "laughable".

Supporters of Hazare had claimed that the Gandhian had received a "cold response" from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in response to a letter sent by the activist.

related news

The Sena president said Hazare's fight was against corruption - a problem faced by the country.

He asked Hazare to take to the streets in this fight to create an awakening among people, instead of giving up his life by fasting.

"At present, people in the country have been given anaesthesia and the need is to bring them out of this situation," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

Hazare should don the role of freedom activist Jayaprakash Narayan to usher in a new revolution, he said.

Thackeray said activist G D Agrawal had sat on a huge protest in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand over his demand to clean Ganga and maintain free flow of the river.

"But, the government did not take note of the situation and let Prof Agrawal die. Anna should give up his fast and lead an agitation over his demands, and I assure Shiv Sena's support wherever possible."

On the fifth day of Hazare's fast, his supporters blocked the Ahmednagar-Pune state highway at Supa village in Maharashtra, causing huge traffic jams there.

Dr Dhananjay Pote, who conducted a health check-up of Hazare in the morning, said the anti-graft crusader has lost around 3.8 kg weight in the last five days and that his blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine level urine have gone up.

Hazare has been sitting on the fast at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar.

He has been demanding immediate appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides some electoral reforms.

G D Agrawal, 86, had died of a heart attack at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, in October last year, 111 days after he began a fast for a pollution-free Ganga.

The Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.DV .
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.