Anna Hazare demands his security be withdrawn

Social activist Anna Hazare has demanded that the security provided to him by the government be withdrawn. Hazare sent a letter to this effect to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 27.
Security cover to him was a waste of public money, he said.
Many people had threatened him in the past, but he always ignored them, he said.
"I had requested the state government to revoke my security. But the government has not responded to my request."In the meantime I came to know that the government is revoking the security of some people. Therefore I am also requesting you to withdraw my security," he wrote in the letter.
First Published on Dec 28, 2019 09:04 am