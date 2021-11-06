Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody, Mumbai court refuses extension of ED remand

A Mumbai court on November 6 sent former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to a 14-day judicial custody, as it declined to further extend his custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Deshmukh's four-day ED remand had ended today. He was arrested late night on November 1, and sent to the probe agency's custody the subsequent day.

Before being produced at the special PMLA court for extension of his custody, Deshmukh was taken to the state-run JJ hospital for a medical check-up.

Deshmukh, a veteran leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is being probed by central agencies for his alleged role in what is being described as an extortion racket and a multi-crore money laundering case.

The ED case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

According to the ED, Deshmukh, while serving as home minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The allegation has been denied by the 71-year-old former minister.

The money was allegedly laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh’s family.

Deshmukh, while refuting the allegations, said the agency’s whole case was based on malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Waze).

The ED has so far arrested two persons in the case – Sanjeev Palande (additional collector-rank official who was working as Deshmukh’s private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh’s personal assistant).

The agency last month submitted its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a charge sheet) against the duo before a special court.

(With PTI inputs)