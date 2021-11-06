MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody, Mumbai court refuses extension of ED remand

Deshmukh, who was arrested late night on November 1, was earlier sent to a four-day ED remand.

Moneycontrol News
November 06, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST

A Mumbai court on November 6 sent former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to a 14-day judicial custody, as it declined to further extend his custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Deshmukh's four-day ED remand had ended today. He was arrested late night on November 1, and sent to the probe agency's custody the subsequent day.

Before being produced at the special PMLA court for extension of his custody, Deshmukh was taken to the state-run JJ hospital for a medical check-up.

Deshmukh, a veteran leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is being probed by central agencies for his alleged role in what is being described as an extortion racket and a multi-crore money laundering case.

The ED case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Close

Related stories

According to the ED, Deshmukh, while serving as home minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The allegation has been denied by the 71-year-old former minister.

The money was allegedly laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh’s family.

Deshmukh, while refuting the allegations, said the agency’s whole case was based on malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Waze).

The ED has so far arrested two persons in the case – Sanjeev Palande (additional collector-rank official who was working as Deshmukh’s private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh’s personal assistant).

The agency last month submitted its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a charge sheet) against the duo before a special court.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anil Deshmukh #Maharashtra #NCP
first published: Nov 6, 2021 03:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.