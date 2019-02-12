Anil Ambani negotiated Rafale deal on behalf of PM Modi: NCP

The NCP on February 12 alleged that industrialist Anil Ambani negotiated the Rafale contract on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited an e-mail to drive home its point.

NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik called the controversial fighter jet deal as "pre-planned loot of the country's money".

Malik also charged Modi with being the "main person who got everything done" as he referred to media reports of the Centre dropping the anti-corruption clause from the deal.

He cited the e-mail written by an Airbus executive to a French official to allege that Ambani had met the French defence minister days before the signing of the deal during Modi's visit to France in 2015, and that the industrialist was aware of the MoU that India and the European country signed.

"Now, the Modi government has been completely exposed. The entire deal was negotiated by Anil Ambani on behalf of Modi and the e-mail has exposed everything," Malik said.

"It is a pre-planned loot of the country's money. Modi was the main person who has done everything. And Anil Ambani was working on behalf of Modi," the NCP leader added.

The government, as well as Ambani, have strongly denied any wrongdoing in the fighter jet agreement with France.