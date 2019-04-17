App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anger against BJP in Barmer; People will teach saffron party a lesson: Manvendra Singh

Geographically, Barmer is the largest parliamentary constituency in the county and is dominated by Jats and Rajputs who play a decisive role in elections here. While Scheduled Castes and minority communities are considered to be largely supportive of Congress here, there are around 5.5 lakh Jats and 2.5 lakh Rajput voters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Manvendra Singh, Congress candidate from Barmer, has said people are still angry with the BJP for denying ticket to his father and former veteran leader Jaswant Singh in the 2014 general elections and they will teach the saffron party a lesson by making him win this time from this Thar desert Lok Sabha constituency.

He said there is no "Modi wave" here and he is confident about his victory.

Geographically, Barmer is the largest parliamentary constituency in the county and is dominated by Jats and Rajputs who play a decisive role in elections here. While Scheduled Castes and minority communities are considered to be largely supportive of Congress here, there are around 5.5 lakh Jats and 2.5 lakh Rajput voters.

Manvendra, who was an MP from Barmer between 2004 and 2009 and later a legislator from Sheo, left the BJP in September 2018 and joined the Congress ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, citing differences with the then chief minister Vasundhara Raje of the saffron party.

related news

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Manvendra's father Jaswant Singh fought as an independent candidate from Barmer after he was denied a BJP ticket. The BJP had fielded Congress defector Sona Ram Choudhary against him, who won with a margin of around 87,000 votes. Congress candidate Harish Choudhary had come third.

BJP has denied ticket to its sitting MP and has pitted former MLA Kailash Choudhary, who belongs to Jat community, against Manvendra Singh, who is a Rajput. Kailash Choudhary is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time.

“Last time also, there was anger, but this time the anger is more apparent and anger was also showed during assembly elections where except one seat, out of nine seats, Congress won all of them," Singh told PTI in an interview.

Asked whether he expects people of Barmer to teach the BJP a lesson and make him win, Singh said, "I am hopefully for it. I am very hopeful."

The Congress party emerged victorious in the assembly elections in the state late last year and has formed a government there, but Singh could not win from Jhalrapatan assembly seat where he was pitted against Raje.

He said the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president Amit Shah, is no longer the party which it was under leaders like Atal Bihar Vajpayee and L K Advani.

He said water scarcity is a major issue in Barmer, besides unemployment, for the Lok Sabha election.

"My first election theme is water because Barmer is a desert area. Water scarcity is always there… New techniques have to be implemented from the government's side and I am also from the village side. There are some water schemes which are under process of being completed.

"Work is going on to address this issue. Hopefully, in the next five years, this (state) government will implement it," the Congress leader said.

He also said the new Congress government in Rajasthan has generated enough goodwill among the people to repeat the assembly election performance in the Lok Sabha polls as well.

“The goodwill is certainly there because some of the announcements (made by the Congress) have already been implemented, including farm loan waiver, and more importantly, the old-age pension has been enhanced.

"Also, educated youths have already started getting stipends," he said, calling these three factors as key ones impacting a common man, especially in villages.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Bharat Poster: Katrina Kaif is the 'madam' to Salman Khan's 'sir'

Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking bo ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with ...

Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all ...

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty ...

Is Star Plus' Hit Show Ye Hain Mohabbatein Going Off Air in June?

'Bar Council Was Hounding Me': Prashant Bhushan Quits Governing Bodies ...

Sorry Guys, I’m a Failure: Guardiola Snaps When Questioned over Cham ...

Fact vs Fake: Did Rahul Gandhi Promise to Provide Farmland on the Moon ...

150 AMMK Men Booked for Preventing Flying Squad Team from Conducting S ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Here's All You Need to Know About This Arj ...

NCLAT Seeks Anil Ambani's Reply on HSBC Daisy's Contempt Plea over Non ...

Tanushree Dutta Calls Ajay Devgn 'Morally Bankrupt' for Retaining Alok ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

97 seats go to polls in 2nd phase on April 18

Kanimozhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, says ‘won’t be cowed down ...

Late art historian's work, video game could help rebuild Notre Dame

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will perform ...

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

'Could be a Congress ploy': Nirmala Sitharaman on Imran Khan saying In ...

Vijay Mallya feels sorry for Jet Airways, claims private airlines disc ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

Varun Dhawan on Kalank, reuniting with Alia Bhatt, and his upcoming fi ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Dominant Barcelona humiliate wasteful Manchester Uni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.