you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andra Pradesh govt to give 5% quota for Kapus in 10% reservation for EWS



PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced it will give only five percent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) under the Centre's 10 percent quota, setting aside the rest to the upper caste Kapus. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made the announcement on January 22.

"We had requested the Centre to extend five percent reservation to the Kapu community long ago but the BJP leaders did not agree. Now, out of the 10 percent reservation provided by the Centre to the economically weaker sections, we will give five percent to Kapus and the balance to the EWS," the chief minister told his party leaders during a teleconference.

The Telugu Desam Party, ahead of the 2014 elections, promised to include the Kapu community in the backward classes list and extend five percent reservation in jobs and educational institutions.

On December 2, 2017, the state government had moved a Bill in the assembly seeking to provide five percent reservation to Kapus, including the three sub-castes.

The Bill was subsequently forwarded to the Centre seeking a Constitutional amendment to include Kapus in the backward classes list under Schedule IX and give validity to the quota since the five percent proposed is over and above the stipulated 50 percent reservations for different sections of society.

The Centre did not accept the state's plea on the ground that it violated the Supreme Court judgement on reservations.

Earlier, the AP State Commission for Backward Classes had submitted a report recommending the reservation.

However, the Commission's then Chairman Justice K L Manjunatha was not a signatory to the report while two other members had submitted it to the state government.

The Naidu government had since been claiming that it had honoured its promise on reservation and blamed the Narendra Modi-led Centre for not approving the quota for Kapus.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #India #Politics

