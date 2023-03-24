 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andhra’s ruling YCP loses grip over team, TDP surprises with wins in a row

CR Sukumar
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

In what is being described by political analysts as an indication of the ruling YSR Congress Party losing grip over its lawmakers and growing dissidence ahead of general elections, the key opposition Telugu Desam Party reported significant electoral wins in a row during the last fortnight.

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was routed in the last general elections by confining to 23 out of 175 Assembly seat wins and later suffered four of its legislators switching loyalties to the treasury benches, pulled off a political surprise by winning 3 MLC seats last week and an MLC seat on March 23.

The surprising win of an MLC seat in the MLAs quota on March 23 by the opposition TDP comes barely a week after winning three MLC seats in the graduates’ constituencies known to be strong bastions of the ruling YCP.

It is to be noted that the main opposition TDP couldn’t win any of the key elections held during the last four years since its fiasco in the 2019 general elections and accused the ruling dispensation of resorting to large-scale irregularities and violence to win the polls.

The optimism of the ruling YCP with unprecedented poll victories over the last four years reached its peaks making the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy repeatedly air confidence to win all 175 Assembly seats in the ensuing polls to create history in Indian politics.