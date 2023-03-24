Andhra’s ruling YCP loses grip over team, TDP surprises with wins in a row

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was routed in the last general elections by confining to 23 out of 175 Assembly seat wins and later suffered four of its legislators switching loyalties to the treasury benches, pulled off a political surprise by winning 3 MLC seats last week and an MLC seat on March 23.

The surprising win of an MLC seat in the MLAs quota on March 23 by the opposition TDP comes barely a week after winning three MLC seats in the graduates’ constituencies known to be strong bastions of the ruling YCP.

It is to be noted that the main opposition TDP couldn’t win any of the key elections held during the last four years since its fiasco in the 2019 general elections and accused the ruling dispensation of resorting to large-scale irregularities and violence to win the polls.

The optimism of the ruling YCP with unprecedented poll victories over the last four years reached its peaks making the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy repeatedly air confidence to win all 175 Assembly seats in the ensuing polls to create history in Indian politics.

Embarrassingly puncturing the optimism of the ruling YCP that fielded seven candidates for MLC polls where each candidate required 22 first priority votes in the MLAs quota, the TDP candidate Panchumarthi Anuradha secured 23 first priority votes though the opposition party currently has only 19 MLAs. "It's a self-inflicted humiliation for the ruling YSR Congress Party, which should have been confined to democratically contesting for 6 MLC seats given its strength of 151 MLAs instead of resorting to an immoral strategy of banking on the dissidents from the opposition to bag all the 7 MLC seats that ultimately blew its face," said political analyst and social activist Thunga Lakshminarayana.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge holds meeting with opposition leaders day after Rahul Gandhi's con... Shocked over four of its MLAs defying the dictate of the party chief, the YCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to unethical practices of luring the ruling lawmakers with moneybags. The victory of Panchumarthi Anuradha in the MLC polls in MLAs quota wherein the ruling YCP MLAs demonstrated dissidence against their party clearly indicates that the “YSR Congress lawmakers themselves want to end the high-handed rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy and that they are favouring the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu,” said Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, popular Kapu community leader and former president of BJP’s Andhra Pradesh chapter, who joined the TDP recently. “Jagan & Co should take the recent embarrassing poll debacles as a wake-up call and do the immediate course correction before it is too late,” says political analyst Manchala Srinivasa Rao, adding that failure of the YCP government on multiple fronts from jobs creation to attracting investments and keeping up the poll promises of pressurizing the Centre to protect the Andhra’s interests on Polavaram irrigation project and special category status could prove costly in the 2024 polls. Viewing that the opposition TDP has been gaining most of its lost ground, Rao said, “The recent MLC poll victories will definitely boost the confidence of the TDP under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, who fought fiercely and protected his party and cadres from all-round attacks of the ruling dispensation over the last four years.”

CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.