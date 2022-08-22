Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks approval of revised cost estimate of Polavaram project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought early approval of the revised cost estimate of the Polavaram irrigation project on Godavari river. Later, the chief minister paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu.

In his 40-minute long meeting with Modi, the chief minister discussed the Polavaram project and also demanded approval of the proposed Bhogapuram airport in Vizianagaram district, setting up of medical colleges and release of funds under different central schemes to the state government, official sources said.

The chief minister has been demanding approval of the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548 crore of the irrigation project as the state government is unable to take the rehabilitation and resettlement works forward as it involves a huge cost.

Earlier, the estimated cost was Rs 35,000 crore for the Polavaram irrigation project which aims to irrigate 2.91 lakh hectares, generate 960 megawatt of power, and fulfil water needs of industries and 540 villages in Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, is likely to meet the Union Power Minister later during the day and raise the issue of power revenue deficit to Andhra Pradesh and pending dues Telangana has to pay to the state government.

(With PTI inputs)