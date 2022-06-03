English
    Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, discusses state issues

    PTI
    June 03, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday called on Union Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning the state, including raising its borrowing limit and funds for the Polavaram Project.

    According to official sources, Reddy during the meeting reiterated the state government's demand to restore the net borrowing ceiling to the earlier level and release a revised cost estimate of the Polavaram Irrigation project at Rs 5,548.87 crore in a fortnight.

    Many other pending state issues were discussed in the meeting, the sources added. After meeting Shah on the second day of his visit, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister left for Vijayawada.

    On Thursday, Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the presidential and vice-presidential elections scheduled in July. In the meeting with Modi, pending issues of the state were also discussed. Reddy had also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
    PTI
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 01:40 pm
