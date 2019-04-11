App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu claims technical snags in EVMs obstructed voting, demands re-polling

This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana in June 2014.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Twitter/@JaiTDP)
(Image: Twitter/@JaiTDP)
Whatsapp

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed displeasure over the delay in the beginning of polling across the state due to defective Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and demanded re-polling.

According to a report by The Hindu, Naidu claimed that 30 percent of the EVMs were not functioning till 10 am and appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action.

He wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi stating that three hours of voting time was wasted by faulty EVMs at various polling booths and sought re-polling to be held at such locations.

"It is likely that many voters who returned home without voting may not come back even if polling is resumed after replacement/repair of the existing EVMs. Therefore, re-polling is needed at all polling stations where voting had not commenced till 9.30 am," Naidu wrote.



