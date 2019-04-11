Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu claims technical snags in EVMs obstructed voting, demands re-polling

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed displeasure over the delay in the beginning of polling across the state due to defective Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and demanded re-polling.

According to a report by The Hindu, Naidu claimed that 30 percent of the EVMs were not functioning till 10 am and appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action.

He wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi stating that three hours of voting time was wasted by faulty EVMs at various polling booths and sought re-polling to be held at such locations.

"It is likely that many voters who returned home without voting may not come back even if polling is resumed after replacement/repair of the existing EVMs. Therefore, re-polling is needed at all polling stations where voting had not commenced till 9.30 am," Naidu wrote.

The chief minister further claimed that there were complaints that the votes cast for TDP were going to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and advocated the use of ballot papers. "No developed country is using EVMs as they are prone to manipulation. We have hence been demanding that we revert to the ballot paper system," Naidu said.

Naidu and his family members exercised their franchise at a polling station in Undavalli village in the state capital region Amaravati in the early hours of April 11. His son Nara Lokesh, incidentally, is the TDP candidate from Mangalagiri Assembly segment that covers Undavalli.

This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana in June 2014.