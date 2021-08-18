Andhra Congress workers cook 'Twitter dish' to protest action against Rahul Gandhi

'Twitter, I hope you'll enjoy your dish,' the Andhra Pradesh Congress party worker said.

To protest Twitter’s punitive action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party workers from Andhra Pradesh have staged a unique protest by frying what they refer to as a "Twitter bird".

A video has surfaced on Twitter where Congress party workers can be seen frying the "Twitter bird".



#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: GV Sri Raj, a Congress leader & son of former MP, GV Harsha Kumar, cooks "Twitter dish" and says he is sending it to the Headquarters of Twitter India, in protest against the action taken by the social media platform against Rahul Gandhi's account. pic.twitter.com/1vB3gRisKG

“Twitter, you have made a mistake by locking Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account and not promoting our tweets. So, we are frying this (Twitter bird) and sending it to the headquarters in Gurgaon [Gurugram] and Delhi" can be heard from a Congress worker. The party worker further added "Twitter, I hope you'll enjoy your dish".

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account had been restored after a week of temporarily locking it. The account was locked after the Congress leader ‘violated' its rules by posting pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi, as per Twitter.

Twitter said "As explained in our country withheld policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in accordance with valid legal provisions under the Indian law(s)," a company spokesperson explained, adding that the withholding actions are limited to the specific jurisdiction of the country where the content is determined to be unlawful but remains available elsewhere.