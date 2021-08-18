MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Andhra Congress workers cook 'Twitter dish' to protest action against Rahul Gandhi

Congress workers in Andhra Pradesh cooked 'Twitter dish' to protest the action taken against Rahul Gandhi.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
'Twitter, I hope you'll enjoy your dish,' the Andhra Pradesh Congress party worker said.

'Twitter, I hope you'll enjoy your dish,' the Andhra Pradesh Congress party worker said.


To protest Twitter’s punitive action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party workers from Andhra Pradesh have staged a unique protest by frying what they refer to as a "Twitter bird".

A video has surfaced on Twitter where Congress party workers can be seen frying the "Twitter bird".

“Twitter, you have made a mistake by locking Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account and not promoting our tweets. So, we are frying this (Twitter bird) and sending it to the headquarters in Gurgaon [Gurugram] and Delhi" can be heard from a Congress worker. The party worker further added "Twitter, I hope you'll enjoy your dish".

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account had been restored after a week of temporarily locking it. The account was locked after the Congress leader ‘violated' its rules by posting pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi, as per Twitter.

Twitter said "As explained in our country withheld policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in accordance with valid legal provisions under the Indian law(s)," a company spokesperson explained, adding that the withholding actions are limited to the specific jurisdiction of the country where the content is determined to be unlawful but remains available elsewhere.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Andhra Pradesh #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Twitter #Twitter dish
first published: Aug 18, 2021 09:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.