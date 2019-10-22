Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 22 and discussed various issues concerning the state, including implementation of the mega Polavaram irrigation project.

The chief minister also greeted Shah on his birthday. Shah turned 55 on October 22.

During the 40-minute meeting, sources said, Reddy discussed about the state's financial situation and other challenges, including implementation of the Polavaram irrigation project, new capital city and issues pertaining to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister is making efforts to build bridges with the Centre as the state is reeling under an acute financial crisis and mounting expenditure bill following the introduction of numerous new doles for different sections, they said.

Andhra Pradesh's debt burden is estimated to be Rs 2,58,928 crore by the end of the 2019 fiscal, according to the state government.