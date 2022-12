Andhra: At least 6 dead, several injured at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

Image: Wikimedia Commons

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Seven people are hospitalised. Due to heavy rush, a lot of people fell into a drain, resulting in casualties.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased.

The six deceased have been identified as D Ravindrababu, K Yanadi, Y Vijaya, K Raja, M Chinakondaiah and Purushottam.

Further details are awaited.