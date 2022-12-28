English
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Andhra: At least 6 dead, several injured at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

    Seven people are hospitalised. Due to heavy rush, a lot of people fell into a drain, resulting in casualties.

    December 28, 2022 / 10:22 PM IST
    Image: Wikimedia Commons

    At least six people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased.

    The six deceased have been identified as D Ravindrababu, K Yanadi, Y Vijaya, K Raja, M Chinakondaiah and Purushottam.

    Further details are awaited.
