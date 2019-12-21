App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

AMU sets up one-man judicial panel to probe campus violence during anti-CAA protest

"The inquiry into the violent incidents that took place on the campus on December 15 and 16 will be conducted by former chief justice of Chattisgarh High Court, Justice V K Gupta," AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said on December 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Demonstrators and Delhi Police scuffle during anti-CAA protests on December 15 in Delhi. (Representative image)
Demonstrators and Delhi Police scuffle during anti-CAA protests on December 15 in Delhi. (Representative image)

The Aligarh Muslim University has set up a one-man judicial panel to conduct an internal inquiry into violent incidents that rocked the campus early this week.

"The inquiry into the violent incidents that took place on the campus on December 15 and 16 will be conducted by former chief justice of Chattisgarh High Court, Justice V K Gupta," AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said on December 21.

"We are glad that Justice Gupta has given his consent for the same," he said.

Close

Prof Mansoor said the varsity has decided to get the origin of the violence probed as it is not interested in suppressing any fact.

related news

"We are not interested in suppressing any fact and that is why we have taken such a prompt decision to ensure speedy justice," he said.

The vice chancellor said this internal inquiry would not in anyway undermine any other official probe.

Clashes in AMU had erupted following police action against demonstrators in the vicinity of Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi on Sunday, when some of the agitators, on being chased by police, had sneaked into the varsity campus, prompting the security personnel to enter the varsity.

AMU was later closed till January 5.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 21, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Amu #CAA protests

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.