App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amravati Assembly constituency gets over 4,000 new voters

With this, the number of voters in the constituency has gone up to 3,45,597, including 1,68,089 women, Returning Officer Udaysingh Rajput said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

More than 4,000 new voters have been added in the Amravati Assembly constituency of poll-bound Maharashtra at the end of the latest enrolment drive, an official said on September 27.

With this, the number of voters in the constituency has gone up to 3,45,597, including 1,68,089 women, Returning Officer Udaysingh Rajput said.

As many as 4,135 new voters, including 1,448 women, were registered during an enrolment drive undertaken in July, he said.

Close

Speaking about arrangements for the October 21 polling, Rajput said 291 regular and 18 auxiliary booths will be set up.

related news

As many as 1,550 voters will be able to cast their votes at each booth, he said.

He said seven flying squads and three stable observation squads have been constituted, while 340 polling squads comprising 1,360 staffers have been formed.

After the model code of conduct came into force last Saturday, as many as 3,805 posters, banners, hoardings and flags have been removed from buildings across the district, Rajput said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.