Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 08:50 AM IST

Amit Shah's speeches contain 'only trash': Rahul Gandhi

Addressing poll rallies in Kondli and Chandni Chowk assembly constituencies of Delhi, the Congress leader claimed that unlike the leaders of other parties, he never lied in his speeches.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speeches contain "only trash" and asked people not to listen to him.

Addressing poll rallies in Kondli and Chandni Chowk assembly constituencies of Delhi, the Congress leader claimed that unlike the leaders of other parties, he never lied in his speeches.

"The speeches of PM (Narendra) Modi, (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal are nothing but full of lies," Gandhi said.

"I have been in politics for 15 years. You can listen to any of my speeches, you won't find a single lie. You listen to Modi, Kejriwal, Shah...leave it. Don't listen to Shah, they (his speeches) contain only trash," he said.

Polls for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 08:27 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.