Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah's Malda speech shows BJP's nervousness: TMC

Earlier in the day, Shah kick-started the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha polls campaign in West Bengal with a rally in Malda, where he vowed to overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government and said Bengali refugees would be granted citizenship after the citizenship bill was passed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Trinamool Congress described BJP chief Amit Shah's speech in Malda on January 22 as being "low on facts and poor in taste", saying it seemed the saffron party had become nervous and realised that its days were numbered.

"After listening to the BJP president's speech in Malda, it's obvious that they are very nervous. They know their days are numbered. They are politically-scared. Their speeches are low on facts and poor in taste," TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said.

"They (BJP) don't understand the ethos of India. They don't understand the ethos of Bengal. They are heading towards one big zero (in West Bengal in the general election)," he said.

"Some are saying they are desperate, some are saying they have gone mad... or is it a combination of both?" the TMC leader asked.

The BJP chief also mocked the grand alliance of opposition parties as that of "greed and lust" for power. Shah claimed that bringing 20-25 leaders on one stage -- done by TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata -- would not serve any purpose as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be elected again.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #India #Politics

