Amit Shah's animal remarks on Opposition speak of his mindset, shameful: Congress

The Congress today accused BJP chief Amit Shah of dragging political discourse to a new low as it condemned his stinging remarks in which he equated opposition parties to "snakes, cats and dogs" for uniting against the BJP in next year's general elections.

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said the remarks are "shameful" and speak of Shah's mindset.

He was reacting to remarks by Amit Shah during a Mumbai rally to mark BJP's foundation day where he equated opposition parties to 'snakes' and 'mongoose', 'dogs' and 'cats', who are seeking to unite despite their inherent differences to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls. Later, Shah said his intention was not to equate Opposition parties to animals.

Sharma said, "The remarks made by Amit Shah are condemnable. It shows their mindset. They have repeatedly dragged the political discourse to a new low."

"It is shameful. What else do we expect from them. It is in their DNA," he told PTI.

At the rally, Shah said, "The countdown for 2019 (polls) has begun. Attempts are being made for opposition unity. When huge floods occur, everything is washed away. Only a 'vatvriksha (banyan tree) survives and snakes, mongoose, dogs, cats and other animals climb to save themselves from the rising waters.

"Due to Modi flood, all cats, dogs, snakes and mongoose are getting together to contest polls."

He was apparently referring to the efforts being made by various parties like the TRS, the Trinamool Congress and the TDP to sew up a coalition to take on Modi-led BJP in the next general elections.

Later, addressing a press conference, Shah said, "What I meant was political parties having no ideological similarities are coming together out of fear of Modi."

He was responding to questions over his remarks. "Snake and mongoose have nothing in common. Let me take names: Samajwadi Party and BSP, Trinamool Congress and Congress, Chandrababu Naidu and Congress, they have nothing in common and no ideological similarities, but are coming together," the BJP president said.