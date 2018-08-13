App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah writes to law panel in support of simultaneous polls

Shah said the claim that holding two sets of polls was against the federal structure of the country is a "baseless" argument.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah today batted for holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls together, saying it would check expenditure and ensure that the nation is not in "election mode" throughout the year. In a letter to the Law Commission, he said holding simultaneous polls is not only a concept, but a principle which can be implemented.

Shah said the claim that holding two sets of polls was against the federal structure of the country is a "baseless" argument.

On the contrary, he said, it would strengthen the federal structure of the country.

In his eight-page letter, the Bharatiya Janata Party chief said the opposition to simultaneous polls seems to be politically motivated.

The law panel, which is examining the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls, had sought the views of the political parties before finalising its report.

Both the BJP and Congress had stayed away from consultation organised by the commission in this regard last month.

The Congress had met the Commission top brass recently where it had opposed the concept of simultaneous polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has all along supported the concept of simultaneous polls.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics #Simultaneous Polls

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.