Amit Shah: We never said we would jail Vadra, we said we will jail all corrupt people

BJP President Amit Shah, while speaking at an event organised by a Hindi news channel, gave a rather surprising clarification about the party's stand about Robert Vadra - also the husband of Congress Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Shah, after being questioned about why Robert Vadra is still not behind bars, denied that the BJP ever called for putting him in jail. Shah immediately came up with a follow-up statement that clarified the confusion.

Here's what he said, “We never said we would put Robert Vadra in jail. We said we would put corrupt people in jail. We also said Robert Vadra has indulged in rampant corruption. But the two statements should not be taken together.”

Shah was a part of a TV programme where he explained the party's stance to the audience. You can watch the video here. The conversation on Vadra starts after 32 minutes.

Shah’s clarification left the audience baffled as he agreed that Vadra is involved in rampant corruption but refused to admit that the party ever stated that they will put Vadra in jail.

The comments came at a time when Robert Vadra was granted anticipatory bail in a case the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is pursuing against him.

The ED believes Vadra and his associates had received kickbacks in a petroleum deal struck between state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Samsung Engineering during the UPA regime.

The proceeds of this transaction were allegedly spent on buying plush properties in the UK, including one worth 1.9 million pounds.

The investigating agency had also alleged that there are chances that Vadra would tamper with evidence, given he is an influential person.