you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah visits National Police Memorial; pays tributes to martyrs

Shah said India is secured because of the supreme sacrifice of the police martyrs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Home Minister Amit Shah on June 2 visited the National Police Memorial here and paid tributes to over 34,000 policemen who laid down their lives while serving the nation.

Shah said India is secured because of the supreme sacrifice of the police martyrs.

"I visited the National Police Memorial this morning and paid tributes to our martyrs of the central and state police forces, who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty," he tweeted, after visiting the memorial located in the capital's Chanakyapuri area.

The home minister said he was overwhelmed after visiting the memorial which was erected as a mark of respect to over 34,000 policemen who sacrificed their lives protecting the nation.

"I salute their valour and courage. A grateful nation is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice. I pay my utmost respects to those martyrs and their families," he said.

Shah also said the visit gave him more inspiration and energy to serve the nation. Later, he visited the national police museum located at the basement in the complex.

Officials explained to him various exhibits depicting police history, valour and achievements made in different theatres across the country.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain accompanied Shah.

The National Police Memorial, a 30-foot-tall and 238-tonne black granite structure, was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21 last year on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #India #Politics

