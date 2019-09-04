App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah undergoes health check up at hospital in Ahmedabad

Shah is on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 4 underwent health check up at a hospital in Ahmedabad, a BJP spokesperson said.

Shah is on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat.

"The Union Home minister visited K D hospital in the morning for a check up and was later discharged," BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya told PTI.

Close

The hospital authorities refused to divulge any further details.

Shah is likely to go back to Delhi on September 5.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #India #Politics

