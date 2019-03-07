Amit Shah to visit Raipur on Thursday; address BJP workers

BJP president Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Thursday during which he will address a convention of party workers.

This will be Shah's first visit to the state after his party suffered a massive drubbing in the November assembly election and lost power after 15 years.

Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit the state on February 15, but the trip was postponed due to the February 14 terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah will arrive at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here in the afternoon, where he will be accorded warm welcome by party leaders and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) workers, a state BJP spokesperson said.

Subsequently, Shah's convoy, led by BJYM motorcycle rally, will reach the Indoor Stadium in Budhatalab area where he will address the convention, he said.

BJP workers from Raipur, Mahasamund, Durg and Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituencies will attend the meet, he said.

All office-bearers, workers of Shakti Kendras (formation of six to eight booth level volunteers) and other booth level and district level wings of the party will take part in the programme, he said.

BJP vice-president and former chief minister Raman Singh and senior leaders will be present on the occasion.

According to BJP leaders, Shah's visit would boost the morale of party workers ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the party had won 10 out of the 11 seats in the state.